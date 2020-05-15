Muriel Jensen Patterson



St. Petersburg, FL - Muriel (Mel) Patterson passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg, FL on April 26. She was 92-years-old and lived a life of fun, adventure and love. Mel was born and raised in Chicago, IL and after her marriage to Tom Patterson, they raised their family in Wisconsin and Indianapolis, IN.



Mel graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. She shared her lifelong love for reading by teaching middle school children for over forty years, many of those at Belzer Middle School.



Mel was a member of the Riviera Club and the Indianapolis Racquet Club, making lifelong friendships through her love of tennis. She volunteered at the RCA Championships and WTA Pro Tournaments, as well as many junior tennis events and fundraisers.



Mel loved the arts and was a member of the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the Indianapolis Repertory Theatre. She was a parishioner of the First Baptist Church and their mission trips to Montana's Crow Reservation became another home to her.



She loved to travel the world with her sister, Virginia Banta, and loved her annual family vacation to Wisconsin where she started her day swimming across the lake with her children and grandchildren.



Mel was fun and fun-loving. She is greatly missed.



Survivors include her children, Kim Clark (Tim) of Greenfield, Indiana; Sara Patterson of Valparaiso, Indiana; and Jill Patterson-Holvoet (Gary) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and extended family including 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mel was predeceased by her husband Tom Patterson and daughter Dale Burkhart.



Mel will be laid to rest alongside her parents in the Norwegian Mount Olive Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Indianapolis Junior Tennis Development Fund (Mel Patterson Opportunity Fund -P.O. Box 40534, Indianapolis, IN 46240) or the First Baptist Church of Indianapolis (In Memory of Mel Patterson - 8600 N. College Ave, 46240).









