Zionsville - On August 31, 2020, Muriel Dykema of Zionsville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord. Muriel, who was 93 years old, was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Carl C. Dykema, and her grandson, Peter D. Dykema II. Muriel was survived by her brother (Duane Muzzy), three children (Carl F. (Skip) Dykema, Karen D. Jones, and Peter D. Dykema), six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Muriel was a loving and kind wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed.
Ruth Muriel Muzzy was born in 1926 in West Haven, Connecticut, and was the daughter of Ruth and Neil Muzzy. When friends and family began calling Muriel's mother, "Big Ruthie," Muriel's mother decided her daughter's name would be "Muriel."
After graduating from high school in Forest Hills, New York, Muriel joined the Nurse Cadet Corps and graduated from Adelphi College with a B.S. degree in Nursing. Muriel met the love of her life, Carl, while she was a student at Adelphi and Carl was studying engineering at Yale. They were married in 1948 in East Elmhurst, New York.
The couple moved around the east coast following Carl's job at General Electric, and eventually to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1954. Carl started his own successful business several years later.
Among many things, Muriel and Carl shared a love for flying. Carl learned to fly while in the Navy, and was a lifelong, private pilot. Muriel started her own aviation career as Carl's co-pilot and navigator, later earning her own private pilot's license, owning her own Cessna 172, and joining the 99's, a women's flying club founded by Amelia Earhart.
Muriel served as President of the Indiana Chapter of the 99's, and donated significant time fundraising and raising awareness to the importance of air traffic safety. The 99's put on "powder puff derbies" where they dropped bags of flour from airplanes attempting to hit targets on the ground to raise money for painting town names on airplane hangars. This was a favorite effort by the 99's back when most modern navigation aides were not available. The 99's sponsored regional "fly-ins" and pancake breakfasts. Muriel also was a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol.
Alongside flying, horses and "The West" were Muriel and Carl's great passions in life. They made annual treks to the Neversummer Ranch outside of Grand Lake, Colorado, where they would ride all day, every day - Muriel, with her frying pan, and Carl, with his fishing rod. The two of them frequently rode up toward the Continental Divide to alpine lakes, having for lunch fried PBJ's, wild mushrooms, and occasionally, trout (when Carl was lucky). Muriel became an expert at mushroom identification and preparation (both in Indiana and Colorado).
Muriel also loved wildflowers. It was hard to find Muriel in the West without wildflowers in her hat, even though the Park Rangers frowned on the practice of picking flowers. Muriel and Carl continued their western sojourn tradition to Colorado and eventually Montana until when they retired from flying many years later.
In 1969, Carl and Muriel bought property in Zionsville and built it into a horse farm—raising, breeding, and racing thoroughbreds. Muriel was the farm manager and lineage expert. In those days, Muriel could be found out in the pastures picking up sticks and burning brush to provide a safe haven for her beloved horses, all the while keeping a keen eye out for mushrooms. Carl and Muriel routinely flew to race tracks around the Midwest to watch their horses run. For many years, they also rode the hounds as members of the Traders Point Hunt. It was not unusual for Muriel to spend the whole morning preparing Carl's horse, Squire, so that Carl could just hop on and dash off to the hunt.
Muriel and Carl shared their various passions—horses, mushrooms, flowers, and flying airplanes—with their children. These were great gifts.
Sometime around 1970, Muriel was "born again" and became very strong in her Christian faith. She continued to passionately love the Lord for the rest of her life. She attended Zionsville Fellowship Church for many years, where she volunteered in the nursery and coordinated support for an urban sister church, Neighborhood Fellowship. Later Muriel attended Northside Christian Fellowship. Muriel loved a small church setting where everyone knew each other well. She left behind many loving friends and a legacy of service.
Muriel also swam competitively in the U.S. Masters program for many years.
Muriel travelled extensively with Carl flying in their private airplane mostly in the continental U.S. They loved Bimini, Georgetown, and other Caribbean destinations. When life started to slow down, they travelled the world together as tourists. By the end of her life, Muriel had been just about everywhere.
Muriel was a passionate woman—passionate about her love of God, family, and life. Whatever Muriel turned her attention to, she did passionately. She was passionate about learning and coming to know God's creation.
Muriel was also humble. Many folks knew Muriel for years but knew nothing of her accomplishments and experiences in life. Muriel was also very generous; she and Carl showed their children and grandchildren tremendous love, going above and beyond to support their education, achievements, and dreams.
Contributions may be made in memory of Muriel to Neighborhood Fellowship Church - IU Student Outreach Clinic at https://neighborhoodfellowshipchurch.com/donate
