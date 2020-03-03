|
Murray Mills
Indianapolis - Murray Carter Mills, 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on February 29th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Howard and Bernice Hadley Mills on September 17, 1932.
He graduated from Decatur Central High School in 1950, where he was a 3-sport athlete and a member of the band. Upon graduation, he followed 3 previous family generations to Earlham College. Murray was drafted in 1953 after his junior year and served 2 years in the Army. He returned to Earlham in the fall of '55 and graduated in 1956. Upon graduation, Murray returned to Mills Brothers' Farms. In the summer of 1957, Murray went to work at Olin's Brass, in Parkersburg, WV with one of his best friends from college. Murray returned to the Farm in 1958. In the early 60's Murray was tapped by Maplehurst Dairy, a Mills family business, to manage their newest acquisition, Gateway Foods a cornmeal mush and jello company. Murray returned to the Farm in 1965, where he worked alongside his father and his brother Morris. He worked over 40 years for the Mills Family businesses.
Murray was passionate about education and helping others. He served on several boards, including the Decatur Central School Board, Project Leadership Service, Adult and Child Health and the Marion County Farm Bureau. He was a lifelong member of Valley Mills Friends Meeting.
Murray courageously fought a heroic battle with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia (Baldwin) Mills, son, David Mills, daughter, Tracy Mills (Kent Julye), son, Andrew Mills (Pam); Buckeye his cat; grandsons: Maxwell Mills, Zachariah and Hadley Julye; brothers: Morris, Howard Jr., Amos and sister, Helen Sanders.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm, Friday, March 20th, 2020 at Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville. A Quaker Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 2pm at Fairfield Friends Meeting, 10441 East County Road, 700 South, Camby, IN. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Jones Family Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Valley Mills Friends Meeting, 6739 Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020