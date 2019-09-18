Resources
More Obituaries for Mykeia Dorsett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mykeia Monet Dorsett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mykeia Monet Dorsett Obituary
Mykeia Monet Dorsett

Indianapolis - Miss Mykeia Monet Dorsett, 23, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was an employee at UPS and a 2014 Lawrence Central Graduate. Mykeia was an adventurous loving person with a high sense of fashion and expensive taste. Mykeia will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E. 30th St with calling from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment Washington Park North Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory; parents Marquita Allen and Michael Dorsett; sister, Michela Dorsett; brothers, Timothy Harris Jr., Micah Dorsett, Duran Dorsett, and Bryce Dorsett; grandmother, Effie Cooper; special friend Devon Mickens and a host of other relatives and many friends. Arragnements entrusted to William & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mykeia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.