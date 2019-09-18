|
Mykeia Monet Dorsett
Indianapolis - Miss Mykeia Monet Dorsett, 23, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was an employee at UPS and a 2014 Lawrence Central Graduate. Mykeia was an adventurous loving person with a high sense of fashion and expensive taste. Mykeia will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E. 30th St with calling from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment Washington Park North Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory; parents Marquita Allen and Michael Dorsett; sister, Michela Dorsett; brothers, Timothy Harris Jr., Micah Dorsett, Duran Dorsett, and Bryce Dorsett; grandmother, Effie Cooper; special friend Devon Mickens and a host of other relatives and many friends. Arragnements entrusted to William & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019