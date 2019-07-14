Services
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Allison


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Allison Obituary
Myra Allison

Indianapolis - Myra (Hungerford) Allison, age 71, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in Shelbyville on October 10, 1947 to Max A. and Hilda M. (Gosnell) Hungerford. She graduated from Waldron High School in 1965 and later Arsenal School of Practical Nursing in 1968. Myra married Stephen K. Allison on July 12, 1969 in Shelbyville.

Myra worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 42 years before retiring in 2012. She spent 36 years working for Altenheim Community and 6 years with Indiana University Hospital. She was a member of Waldron Methodist Church and attended Cumberland Christian Church. She was listed in the Who's Who in American Women, and she loved reading, going antiquing, and spending time outside in her garden.

Myra is survived by her husband, Stephen Allison of Indianapolis; sons, Sam (Angela) Allison of Franklin and Max (Erica Turner) Allison of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Bryce, Payton, Cole and Carter Allison and Jocelyn Turner; sisters, Marius (Vic) Ghuman of Columbus and Margo (Dr. Jim) Heubi of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Mace (Marci) Hungerford of Rush Co.; and several nieces.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Cumberland Christian Church, 39 N. Starter St., Indianapolis, IN 46229 or to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org. Donation envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now