Myra Allison
Indianapolis - Myra (Hungerford) Allison, age 71, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in Shelbyville on October 10, 1947 to Max A. and Hilda M. (Gosnell) Hungerford. She graduated from Waldron High School in 1965 and later Arsenal School of Practical Nursing in 1968. Myra married Stephen K. Allison on July 12, 1969 in Shelbyville.
Myra worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 42 years before retiring in 2012. She spent 36 years working for Altenheim Community and 6 years with Indiana University Hospital. She was a member of Waldron Methodist Church and attended Cumberland Christian Church. She was listed in the Who's Who in American Women, and she loved reading, going antiquing, and spending time outside in her garden.
Myra is survived by her husband, Stephen Allison of Indianapolis; sons, Sam (Angela) Allison of Franklin and Max (Erica Turner) Allison of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Bryce, Payton, Cole and Carter Allison and Jocelyn Turner; sisters, Marius (Vic) Ghuman of Columbus and Margo (Dr. Jim) Heubi of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Mace (Marci) Hungerford of Rush Co.; and several nieces.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Cumberland Christian Church, 39 N. Starter St., Indianapolis, IN 46229 or to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org. Donation envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019