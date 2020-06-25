Myra Summerville
Lebanon - Myra Summerville passed away June 25, 2020. Visitation, Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2-6 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury, Mortuary, Lebanon. www.strawmyerdrury.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.