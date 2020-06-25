Myra Summerville
Myra Summerville

Lebanon - Myra Summerville passed away June 25, 2020. Visitation, Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2-6 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury, Mortuary, Lebanon. www.strawmyerdrury.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
JUN
28
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary- Lebanon Chapel
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Myra will be missed. She helped many of us during her years at FmHA to secure our first home and was greatly appreciated. Prayers for the family.
Elaine Kinsler
Friend
