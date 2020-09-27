1/1
Myrene J. Platts
1922 - 2020
Myrene J. Platts

Avon IN - Myrene J. Platts, 97, passed away September 26, 2020. She was a former Secretary for Bendix Corp. (now Honeywell) in South Bend. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, music, golf, bridge and Bible Study. Most importantly she was a loving Homemaker for her family. Myrene is also a member of the White Lick Presbyterian Church- Avon IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Platts. She is survived by her children, David (Pam) Platts and Shelly Platts; sister, Pat Santa; 6 grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Schultz, Stefanie (Josh) Gray, Brian (Angela) Grubbs, Greg (Kemmy) Platts, Karen (Tony) Utley and Lauren Platts ; 12 great grandchildren, Alishakay Smith, Layla Rae Schultz, Logan, Jalyn Wright, Gavin Gray, Maya Gray, Landon Grubbs, Hailey Grubbs, Dominic Grubbs, Jak Monroe, Alys Monroe and Tommy Platts and 1 great great-grandchild, Emmarie Lane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in South Bend IN. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

September 27, 2020
Dear sweet Myrene. I often think of her especially when I come across her baked spaghetti recipe. Rest in peace sweet lady.
Fran Lucas
Friend
