Myron David (Buck Rabbit) Mayhew



Noblesville - Myron David ("Buck Rabbit") Mayhew passed from this life on Saturday, 9 May, 2020 in Noblesville Indiana.



He was born to Sarah Mitchell Mayhew Newlin and Byron Eltra Mayhew on February 11th, 1951 in Indianapolis Indiana. They both preceded him in death.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Janet Rae Parke and his step father Maynard Rex Newlin.



He is survived by his loving, faithful wife and caregiver, Kimberly Tornholm Mayhew ('Kimi Rabbit') of Noblesville IN; his daughters, Myranda Jane Burton Alverson (Jon) of Carmel IN. , Sarah Shyanne Mayhew (Stan) of Mooresville, IN., and Sarah Ashley Tornholm of Indianapolis, IN., and a son, Gregory Tornholm of Portland, OR. He is also survived by his pride and joy grandchildren; Grandsons, Brantley David Mayhew, William Baurle Jr., Haydyn Baurle; and Gavyn Joshua Angel; Granddaughters, Alexis Jane Alverson, Emery Skye Stewart and Tiarah Marie Tornholm. He is survived by his sisters, Debby Goodrich (Paul) of Morgantown IN., Brenda McClung (Louie Apgar) of Bargersville IN., Linda Wollam of Port Richey FL., his brothers, Nigel 'Buddy' Newlin of Bloomington IN., and Rex Newlin (Shanon) of Tonganoxie KS.



The Honorable Mr. Mayhew was very proud of his lifetime politically non-political appointment that spanned from the late 1960's, through the 70' and 80's, and on into the 90's. During this time he was honored to serve as the Mayor of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 'Turn 1' snake pit. As he would say "the real snake pit".



Mr. Mayhew held numerous other jobs throughout his life. He primarily worked in the construction trade industry for many years as a mason. He also worked as a carpenter throughout central Indiana. He loved the universal language of music and playing guitar. He was a poet, a multi-talented musician, and a singer songwriter. Mr. Mayhew loved his country and was a very proud veteran having served honorably in the United States Navy.



Mr. Mayhew lived life to the absolute fullest every single day. He was often quoted as saying "I'm not about to waste a day the Good Lord has given me". Mr. Mayhew's entire world revolved around his family. Above all, Mr. Mayhew is known for his incredibly huge heart, his smile, his laugh, great big hugs, and an absolutely open and unprecedented display of love and affection for his family and friends.



A celebration of life is being planned with dates still to be determined.









