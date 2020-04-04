Services
Myron G. "Bing" Ball

Myron G. "Bing" Ball Obituary
Myron G. "Bing" Ball

Loveland, CO - Myron G. "Bing" Ball 88, Loveland, CO, formerly of Forville and Lawrence, died April 2, 2020. He retired from Guide Lamp division in Anderson after 39 years of service.

Bing is survived by sons, Kevin (Cecilia) Ball, Tim (Diane Mitchell) Ball, and Tom Ball. 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Ball, daughter, Kathy Ball and 4 siblings.

A private service will take place at at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
