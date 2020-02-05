|
|
Myron Gill
Pittsboro - Myron Lee Gill
80, Pittsboro, formerly of Muncie, passed away February 4, 2020. A US Army veteran (1961-63), he was a partner in the Hoosier Penn Oil Company and served as a Hamilton Twp. Volunteer Fireman. Myron also served on the committee for Miles for Myeloma. He was an active cyclist, runner, coach, and sponsor of many youth teams. Myron also loved the outdoors and working in his lawn and garden. A wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, he was survived by his wife Carolyn Sue Gill; daughters Julie (Joe) Wright and Jodi (Chris) Clark; sisters Joretta (Alex Jr.) Hutton and Jeanine (Dan) Moody; grandchildren Jenna (Matt) Berry and Jakob (Meghan) Wright; great granddaughter Remi Lee Berry. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday February 7 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Saturday February 8. Committal services will be at 2pm Saturday February 8 in the chapel of Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center for Miles for Myeloma. Please make checks payable to: IU Foundation and mail to IUF; PO Box 7072; Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In memory of Myron Gill" on the memo line. You may also make donations online at www.cancer.iu.edu/M4M Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020