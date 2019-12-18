Services
Indianapolis - Glory Be…a very special man, Myron Michael Owens, 89, of Indianapolis, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019. Myron was born on December 9, 1930 in Mitchell, Indiana to the late Ralph and Doris (Burton) Owens. He was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School and attended Indiana University, Bloomington. Myron served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Philippine Sea aircraft carrier. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and the V.F.W. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Charlotte Irene (Fruits) Owens and children, Rebecca Clouse, Daniel Owens, Kevin Owens. He is survived by his children, Beverly (Thomas) Thompson, Michael Owens, Susie (Patrick) Martin, Steve Owens, Myra (Ivan) Legoas and Aaron (Melanie) Owens; brother Timothy (Dottie) Owens; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Our family welcomes all to attend the Visitations on Sunday, December 22nd from 3-7pm and Funeral on Monday, December 23rd at 11 am, both at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. All are also invited to attend the Burial Ceremony with Military Honors at 2:30 pm at Burton Cemetery, Mitchell, Indiana. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for a more personal obituary and video tribute.
