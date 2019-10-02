|
Myrtle Jean Roark
Indianapolis - Myrtle J. Roark, 79, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on September 30, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, October 4 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222, with funeral services at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Myrtle's memory to Heart to Heart Hospice. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019