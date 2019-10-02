Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Roark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Jean Roark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Jean Roark Obituary
Myrtle Jean Roark

Indianapolis - Myrtle J. Roark, 79, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on September 30, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, October 4 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222, with funeral services at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Myrtle's memory to Heart to Heart Hospice. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
Download Now