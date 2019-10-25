|
|
Nadara Beaver
Greenwood - Nadara J. Beaver was called home by the Lord on October 24, 2019. Nadara, 83, of Greenwood, Indiana is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Beaver; four children, Mark (Connie) Beaver, Gayle Alvey, Ann (Mark) Jones, Marcia (Mike) Ewbank; brother, Carl Fletcher; sister, Judi Checkley; six grandchildren, Amanda Lawson, Danielle Blake, Lindsay Alvey, Bo Ewbank, Payton Beaver, Austin Sellers and five great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, October 28 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 S. Meridian Street, Greenwood. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019