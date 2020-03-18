|
|
Nadine A. Raymer
Danville IN - Nadine Ann (Swihart) Raymer, born July 5, 1935 to Aubrey Keller and Hilda Garrison in Lafayette, Indiana and passed away in Danville, Indiana March 16, 2020 where she resided for 23 years. She has one surviving sister, Sara West currently residing in North Carolina. Nadine leaves a legacy of 7 children, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Nadine was a Methodist in faith and lived a simple life. Above all, she was devoted to her children and their families. She had a strong fortitude, loved common sense, had conservative values, believed in working hard and never complained of it. She loved cooking, sewing, canning, making crafts and working crossword puzzles and listened day and night to cable Fox News and OAN. Nadine loved reading and had a passion for collecting books, mostly Native American history and probably could have taught a history course on that subject alone. She had a house full of Western history books, pictures and preferred watching all the old Western movies.
An extremely patriotic and staunch conservative, she supported President Trump, loved Ronald Reagan and listened avidly to Rush Limbaugh. She had a deep love for her country and her Hoosier state and often wrote emails and letters to her Senators and even the White House voicing her opinions and dismay with the current political climate. Her home reflected her love of family, patriotism and politics and often volunteered at the polls on voting days.
Nadine was raised in Bringhurst Indiana and spent a lot of her early years with her Grandparents and Aunt and Uncle along with their five sons. As a teenager she spent her summers de-tasseling corn to earn her own money to make or buy her own school clothes.
She attended New Albany High School and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. Throughout her early life, she also lived in Terre Haute Indiana, Jackson Mississippi and New Albany Indiana.
As a teen dance instructor in Indianapolis, she caught the eye of Wayne Swihart (deceased September 1989) who was a city fireman at the station next door to the studio. They were married in 1954 and had 7 children from 1955 to 1961. While her children were young, she took on washing and ironing for others to help make ends meet, made their clothing at times as well as Halloween costumes when she had a little extra money.
Over the years, Nadine was employed as Secretary for Fairway Furniture, Book Department Manager at Service Merchandise (formerly Govco), Waitress at the Elks Club, Store Manager at Walden Bookstore, part time clerk at Franks Nursery, proof-reader for Blue Max Publishing Company, and Herff Jones as Account Manager for 20 years where she finally retired.
Nadine met her late husband Stuart Raymer at the Turf Club in Indianapolis where she was worked waiting tables and he was the Security Guard. They were united in marriage in Jellico, Tennessee in 1968.
During her retirement she helped her daughter Dawne start a floral business in Danville as well as volunteering for the local Hendricks County Sheriff's Department, where she administered the stolen gun reports. She took every opportunity to present her Sheriff badge and proudly wore her white Sheriff's jacket touting the words VIP. She played in Euchre tournaments with her children and at one time was Treasurer for the local Lions Club. She loved making annual trek's to New Orleans where her youngest daughter Amy resides and often attended Mardi Gras and the balls.
Preceding her in death are her first husband Wayne Swihart, her husband Stuart Raymer of 28 years, her son Scott Swihart, her grand-daughter Christina Swihart, and her sister Lois Emery (Vernon). Nadine is survived by her 6 children: Becky Powers (Jeffrey), Dawne Mercer (Charles), Kevin Swihart (Margaret), Karl Swihart (Ann), Brian Swihart (Lisa), Amy Sellers (Tom), her sister: Sara West (James), 16 grand-children: Melissa, Brianna, Brandy, Tracy, Christopher, Emily, Megan, Jennifer, Julie, Jared, Rachel, Curtis, Courtney, Eric, Brittany, Chelsea, 39 great-children and 2 great-great grand-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic, a private service was held on Friday, March 20, 2020 and a Celebration of Life to be held in the near future.
Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020