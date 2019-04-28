|
|
Nadine M. Cross
Fishers - Nadine M. Cross, 94, of Fishers and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Friday April 26, 2019 at The Hearth at Windemere. Nadine was born May 1, 1924 in Terre Haute to Herman Joseph Murphy and Doris Lehman Murphy. Nadine was a member of the former Maplewood Christian Church in Terre Haute and East 91st Street Christian Church in Indianapolis. She was the Past President of Chapter K of the P.E.O., and a member of the Woman's Department Club and Daughters of the Nile. Nadine and her husband Richard Cross, who died in 1993, were co-owners of Cross Funeral Home in Terre Haute. During World War II she worked for the Defense Department then for Walter Bledsoe Coal Company after World War II. She is survived by two children, Richard Cross and his wife Dana of Memphis, TN., and Gina Hibner and her husband Kevin of Indianapolis. She is survived by four grandchildren; Lindsey, Sheridan, Rachel, and Nick. Services are Monday at 11:00 a.m. at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 East 91st Street, Indianapolis , IN. 46250. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside Services will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute on Monday at 3:00 p.m. Pastor David Faust will be officiating. Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 North 13th Street, Terre Haute, IN., 47804 were entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society of the United States can be made over the telephone, online or through the mail.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019