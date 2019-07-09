|
|
Nadine Vandermark
Indianapolis - Nadine Vandermark, 85 of Indianapolis died July 6, 2019 at her home. Nadine was born August 29, 1933 in Butler County, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Vandermark. She had worked for 28 years at Napa Balkamp and was also a member of the General Assembly Church of the First Born. Survivors include her sons, Chuck (Sandi) Vandermark, Mark (Terri) Vandermark; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. Services are 12pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Usher Funeral Home. Burial is in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019