|
|
Nancy Aline Griner Smith
Fishers - Nancy Aline Griner Smith,
Of Fishers, IN, entered into rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019. To celebrate her life, she was born on June 1, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents Romaine and Florence McCormick Griner, her brother Ned Griner, and her brother Philip Griner of Largo Florida. As a child, she lived in Albany, IN and then Lubbock, TX. She graduated from Indiana University and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She then married Burton G. Smith, D.D.S in Indianapolis.
She taught first grade in the Indianapolis Public School System, was co-owner of Clay Basket, selling Native American jewelry and western wear, and was an avid collector of Indian art. She was a docent for 12 years at Eiteljorg Museum of American Indian and Western Art and a member of Beta Beta Latrian. She had strong faith in our Lord and was a member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN.
Nancy enjoyed watching her kids playing sports, watching IU basketball, traveling, especially her western trips with friends and family. She also enjoyed time with family and going to Griner family re-unions. She could be described as strong spirited, creative, caring, humble and had a contagious laugh. She was a devoted wife, parent and grandparent.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Burton G. Smith; sons Douglas of Indianapolis, Dr. Lawrence Smith of Juno Beach, FL, Dr. Kevin (and Mary Frances) Smith of Littleton, CO, daughter Camella Morgan and her four grandchildren: Austin, Micaela, Lily Grace and Lawson.
Memorial services will be held at Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Carmel at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the or to Cornerstone Lutheran Church.
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019