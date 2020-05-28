Nancy Alison OsbornIndianapolis - Nancy Alison (Haas Hickerson) Osborn died on May 21st at age 85 at American Village in Broad Ripple following a brief hospitalization for complications of the corona virus. She is survived by her husband Clark Osborn; children Andrew Hickerson (Patricia Hickerson); Leah Hickerson Purcell (Kevin Purcell), and David Osborn (Kate Osborn, Late); grandchildren Andrew Hickerson (Kelsey Hickerson); Molly Purcell and Eleanor Purcell; one great granddaughter; and a sister, Lucia Zoercher. The Osborns would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this June 26th.Nancy was the only child of Janet Moats and Harold Haas, born August 19, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana.In the summer of 1948, following her mother's death, Nancy came to live with the Zoercher family in Irvington, gaining a beloved extra set of parents in James and Eleanor and a devoted little sister, Lucia.Nancy graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1952 and attended Western College for Women 1952-54. Her first marriage, to Robert Roy Hickerson in 1954, ended in divorce.In 1965 she started work at Community Hospital as a key punch operator in accounts receivable and finished her 41-year career there as Head of the Patient Accounts Department.She was an active member of First Meridian Heights Presbyterian Church, and previously attended Irvington Presbyterian Church.In retirement she loved to read and to bowl, to go camping in their RV, and to play cards, especially bridge. She also continued her volunteer work at her church.The family plans a memorial when gathering together is possible.