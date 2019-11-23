Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church
8300 Rahke Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mazzoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni Obituary
Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni

Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni 81 of Greenwood, IN passed away, surrounded by her loving family, November 22, 2019. Ann was born on March 15,1938 in Holy Cross, KY to Joseph Estil and Mary Agnita (Cissel) Cheshire. Ann was member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church. She is survived by the love of her life Richard H Mazzoni to whom she had been married to for 63 wonderful years. She will be missed by the rest of her family Michael ( Kathy) Mazzoni, Mary Catherine "Kay" ( Randy) Davis, Lisa (Armando) Espinoza, and Janet (Joe) Hendel and her fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her siblings; Clarence (Sue) Cheshire and Joyce Hyatt. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church 8300 Rahke Road Indianapolis at Noon with calling one hour before services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -