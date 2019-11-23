|
|
Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni
Nancy Ann (Cheshire) Mazzoni 81 of Greenwood, IN passed away, surrounded by her loving family, November 22, 2019. Ann was born on March 15,1938 in Holy Cross, KY to Joseph Estil and Mary Agnita (Cissel) Cheshire. Ann was member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church. She is survived by the love of her life Richard H Mazzoni to whom she had been married to for 63 wonderful years. She will be missed by the rest of her family Michael ( Kathy) Mazzoni, Mary Catherine "Kay" ( Randy) Davis, Lisa (Armando) Espinoza, and Janet (Joe) Hendel and her fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her siblings; Clarence (Sue) Cheshire and Joyce Hyatt. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church 8300 Rahke Road Indianapolis at Noon with calling one hour before services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019