Nancy Ann Peoni Clark Bogeman
Indianapolis - Born on February 26th, 1940, just months after the outset of World War II, Nancy Ann was the first-born child of Dominic Peoni and Helen Schoettle Peoni. Named for her paternal Italian grandmother, Nancy first attended Holy Rosary Grade School, then St Philip Neri and graduated from St. Mark. She graduated fromSacred Heart High School in 1958, where she met her first husband, Michael Clark. They were married in 1959 until his untimely death in 1974. They were blessed with three sons: Mark, Brian and Sean Clark. Widowed at age 34 and with three young boys, Nancy had challenges ahead! Fiercely independent, tenacious and head strong, she raised three wonderful children, subsequently had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren with another on the way. Nancy married Michael Bogeman in 1984. They were together for nearly twenty-five years.
Nancy's work experiences included both Merchant's Credit Association and Delta Airlines. She made many lifelong friends at Delta and enjoyed travel benefits in her retirement. Nancy was one of 78 first cousins, and she was very close to many them. Nancy was a very determined, very deliberate person. She was hard working, competitive, disciplined, smart as a whip, neat as a pin, enjoyed winning, and loved a bargain. When it came to having friends, she had many. She was a member of St Mark Catholic Church. After early morning Mass she enjoyed going out for breakfast with her youngest sister and dear friends on most Sundays. Nancy's family meant the world to her, and she meant the world to them! First, and foremost were her sons, whom she adored and they her. Nancy is also survived by her four siblings: Josephine Munday, Michael Peoni, John Peoni and Mary Helen Peoni. Although there was a nineteen year spread from first to last, they were all very close.
Nancy's life began and ended during the most tumultuous of times. While battling cancer, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, she taught us all about how to die. With utmost grace and dignity, with deep faith and gratitude, she went out on her terms. Due to the current restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus, the date and time of services shall be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's name, to St Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry. Visit ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020