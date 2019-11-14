|
|
Nancy Ann Treacy
Indianapolis - Nancy Ann Treacy, 80, daughter of Joseph (Red) and Anna Marie Treacy, died peacefully on November 13, 2019. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, she attended St. Phillip Neri Grade School and Scecina Memorial High School. She was a member of the Jills Social Club, whose members remain lifelong, loyal friends.
Nancy was happiest spending time with family, especially great-nephews and great-nieces, Kylie, Jack and Corey Colquitt, Samantha Burns, Sophia, Liliane and Winifred Bunch and Henry Schoettelkotte.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Battreall; nephew Michael Battreall; nieces Dianne Colquitt (Alan), Suzanne Schoettelkotte (Paul), Lisa Williams (Tom), Amy Burns, and Michelle Bunch (John). Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ronald Battreall.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 PM until 5 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at Allisonville Meadows and Heritage Hospice for the excellent care she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mental Health Association in Indiana, Inc. or to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019