Nancy C. Bryant Obituary
Avon IN - Nancy Rutherford "Ruthie" Bryant, age 88, died on April 19, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is survived by her three children Beth Bryant McGuire, T. Taylor Bryant, and Craig Bryant. As well as four grandchildren; Rebecca McGuire, Rachel McGuire, Julia Whiting-Bryant, and Colin Whiting-Bryant.

Nancy was born on April 30, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Paul H. Rutherford and Ruth W. Rutherford. She graduated from Kingswood high school, part of Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield, Michigan. She graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma and earned a degree in Political Science. After she retired from her interior design career, she renewed her love of sorority life, serving as a house mother for Alpha Chi at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana and a house mother for Chi Omega at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Her family will hold a private celebration of her life.

Donations can be sent to the Cranbrook Schools in Nancy's name:

Cranbrook Educational Community Development

Dept.77428

P.O. Box 77000

Detroit, MI 48277-0428

Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
