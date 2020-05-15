Nancy C. Kennedy



Age 79 Passed away May 4 of covid-19. Nancy was born 9-20-40. Her survivors are Husband Jon M., Daughters Donna Radford, Penny Campbell (Bobby), son Kenny, brother Jim (Pearl) ,sister Janet. Many grandkids, great grandkids and nieces and nephews. Nancy worked at several dry cleaners as manager before retiring. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, son Danny + 6 brothers and sisters. There will be no services.









