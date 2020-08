Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy C. Miller



Indianapolis - Nancy C. Miller, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 3, 2020.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest Washington Park East Cemetery.









