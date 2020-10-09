Nancy Champion ChristyNancy Champion Christy was born on January 21, 1933 in Decatur, IL where her father was a sugar broker. Before age one, her family moved to Cincinnati where Nancy graduated from Withrow High School in 1950. Nancy attended and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was the Vice President of Kappa Alpha Theta.After graduation, Nancy worked for Proctor and Gamble. She married Chris in September 1954. Nancy and Chris moved to Louisville, Kentucky with IBM. Their children Anne, Pamela and John were born in Louisville. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio where their son Greg was born. After four years, the Christy's moved to Cincinnati where Nancy pursued a graduate degree in English. In 1967 the family moved to Indianapolis where Chris took the position of Branch Manager of IBM in Indianapolis.Nancy began her career as a committed volunteer in 1967 with Stansfield Circle. She later joined St. Margaret's and became the president of the Women's Committee of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Nancy re-entered the work force as an administrator for a local doctor, worked in development at the Indianapolis Children's Museum, and started Custom Travel with a friend. In 1981, Chris took a job as the Assistant Area Director of South East Asia and they both moved to Hong Kong. Nancy taught in the Hong Kong International School. They came back to Indianapolis for a short time and moved to Singapore where Chris consulted to IBM. In the mid 90's Nancy and Chris returned to Indianapolis where they lived until their deaths.In her later years, Nancy volunteered with PEO which provided scholarships to young women. Nancy was an active member of St. Alban's Church and later joined Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by Anne Taylor and her husband Bernie Lyon, Pam Christy and her husband David Dunn, John Christy and his wife Julie Christy and Greg Christy and his partner Janet Jessee. Nancy has 10 grand children, 7 step grand children, and 5 great grand children.