1/1
Nancy Champion Christy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Champion Christy

Nancy Champion Christy was born on January 21, 1933 in Decatur, IL where her father was a sugar broker. Before age one, her family moved to Cincinnati where Nancy graduated from Withrow High School in 1950. Nancy attended and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was the Vice President of Kappa Alpha Theta.

After graduation, Nancy worked for Proctor and Gamble. She married Chris in September 1954. Nancy and Chris moved to Louisville, Kentucky with IBM. Their children Anne, Pamela and John were born in Louisville. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio where their son Greg was born. After four years, the Christy's moved to Cincinnati where Nancy pursued a graduate degree in English. In 1967 the family moved to Indianapolis where Chris took the position of Branch Manager of IBM in Indianapolis.

Nancy began her career as a committed volunteer in 1967 with Stansfield Circle. She later joined St. Margaret's and became the president of the Women's Committee of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Nancy re-entered the work force as an administrator for a local doctor, worked in development at the Indianapolis Children's Museum, and started Custom Travel with a friend. In 1981, Chris took a job as the Assistant Area Director of South East Asia and they both moved to Hong Kong. Nancy taught in the Hong Kong International School. They came back to Indianapolis for a short time and moved to Singapore where Chris consulted to IBM. In the mid 90's Nancy and Chris returned to Indianapolis where they lived until their deaths.

In her later years, Nancy volunteered with PEO which provided scholarships to young women. Nancy was an active member of St. Alban's Church and later joined Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by Anne Taylor and her husband Bernie Lyon, Pam Christy and her husband David Dunn, John Christy and his wife Julie Christy and Greg Christy and his partner Janet Jessee. Nancy has 10 grand children, 7 step grand children, and 5 great grand children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved