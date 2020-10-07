1/
Nancy (Champion) Christy
Nancy (Champion) Christy

Indianapolis - Nancy (Champion) Christy 87 of Indianapolis passed away October 07, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday Oct 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11 am with calling from 9 am to service time. Live Stream will be provided through the church website. A complete obituary will be run on Thursday Oct. 15 in the Indianapolis Star and also can be read at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
