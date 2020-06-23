Nancy Ciskowski
Spencer - Nancy (Glaser) Ciskowski, 75, of Spencer, passed away 6/19/2020. Funeral services are 11AM, Sat., June 27, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 300 W. Hillside Ave., Spencer. Visitation is 9AM until service at the church. Burial to follow in Pleasant Bethel Cemetery.
