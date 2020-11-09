Nancy Clark
Fishers - Nancy Joan Clark, 88, of Fishers, passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on July 23, 1932 to George and Beatrice (Kohlbacher) Friess in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Nancy attended Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and Purdue University. She married her husband Ron in 1955. Nancy volunteered for a number of years at Parkview Hospital. She enjoyed making jewelry, painting, watching football and shopping trips. Nancy cherished her family and especially loved decorating her home for Christmas gatherings. She was a positive person who saw the best in everyone and everything. Most important to her was time spent with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Marty) Miller; sons, John (Lisa) Clark and Terry (Amy Johnson) Clark; daughter-in-law, Jill Clark; 10 grandchildren; and her dog, Maggie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Clark; son, Randy Clark; and brother, John Friess.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers at the funeral home. Burial will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Family and friends are welcome at the graveside service on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
The family requests that those attending please wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com