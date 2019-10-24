|
Nancy Darlene McConnell
McCordsville - Nancy Darlene McConnell of McCordsville died October 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 70. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 3 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Geist, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019