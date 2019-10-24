Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
7855 Cork Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46236
(317) 454-7078
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN
More Obituaries for Nancy McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Darlene McConnell

Nancy Darlene McConnell Obituary
Nancy Darlene McConnell

McCordsville - Nancy Darlene McConnell of McCordsville died October 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 70. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 3 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Geist, 7855 Cork Road, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
