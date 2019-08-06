|
Nancy Dick
Indianapolis - Nancy Lee (Jones) Dick, age 69, of Indianapolis went home to be with Jesus Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 30, 1949 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Louie and Mazelle (Gammons) Jones.
Nancy was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married the love of her life Daniel Dick on July 19, 1969 and they recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a 40-year member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and member of TOPS. She loved spending time with Danny especially in their flower garden and cherished her time with her girls and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as "Sweet Nancy."
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters, Kimberly (Rod) Frye, Peggy Skelton; sisters, Wilma J. Hill, Sue (Mike) Metzger, Ella Mae (Carl) Wilson, Bobbi (Danny) Carter, Karen Ann (Wayne) Tucker and 5 grandchildren; Tanner Frye, Emily Skelton, Tyler Frye, Natalie Skelton and Sam Frye.
She is preceded in death by her parents mentioned above and brother, Harold Jones.
Friends may call 4-7 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral service 10 am, Friday, August 9 at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Horton officiating. Burial immediately following at Park Cemetery, Greenfield.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Southside Missionary Building Fund at 350 Maxwell Rd Indianapolis, IN 46217 or Community Cancer Center East, 1500 North Ritter Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 6, 2019