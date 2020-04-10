Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Nancy Ellen Daggy Kuester


1931 - 2020
Nancy Ellen Daggy Kuester Obituary
Nancy Ellen Daggy Kuester, 88 of Greenwood, IN passed away April 6, 2020. She was born November 12, 1931 in New Castle, IN to George and Louise Daggy. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Daggy Webb and brother Robert E. Daggy. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Kuester, her three children, Amy Jo Kuester Pearl and husband Jeff, James R. Kuester, and Beth E. Kuester and wife Val McClintock, and two granddaughters, Jocelynn R. Pearl, and Gretchen L. Pearl.

Nancy graduated from Knightstown High School in 1949. After high school Nancy attended business school in New Castle, IN and then moved to Indianapolis where she worked for Eli Lilly & Co as an executive secretary for the Product Addition Study. Nancy married Robert E. Kuester on October 13, 1957. As an empty-nester, Nancy returned to the workforce part-time as the secretary for the Art Department at University of Indianapolis. In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, Nancy enjoyed swimming, boating, square dancing, and euchre. Nancy and Bob moved to Greenwood Village South in 1997. She was a member of Southport Christian Church (now Tapestry Church), and Southport Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star.

Contributions in lieu of flowers should be made to The Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis (www.CDCOI.org) or the Living Tree Legacy at Greenwood Village South (www.GreenwoodVillageSouth.com/about-us-2/#living-tree).

Due to the current Covid-19 shut down she will be entombed at Washington Park East Cemetery with a memorial at a later date. You are invited to read Nancy's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sing the guest book and share a personal message for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
