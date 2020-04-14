Resources
Fishers - Nancy Marie Friedman, 68, of Fishers, passed away April 10, 2020. Nancy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 1, 1951, to the late William and Rose (Pastura) Friedman. She is survived by many dear friends and relatives, and her beagle buddy Gemma. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother C. Gary Friedman. Nancy was a member of Christ the King Church and a graduate of Bishop Chatard High School.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
