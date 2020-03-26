Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Greve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Greve


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Greve Obituary
Nancy Greve

Indianapolis - Nancy Teasley Greve, 89, died Saturday afternoon, March 21, at home from complications of colon cancer. Nancy was born May 11, 1930, in Whites Creek Tennessee. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Fred Greve Jr, in 2015, and her son Fred III, in 2011. Parents, Jack and Lucy Teasley; a brother, Bill Teasley; sister, Ann "Tiny" Bomar and daughter in law Vickie Greve also predeceased Nancy. Survivors include her daughter, Lucy Manifold (Bill) of Whiteland, IN; grandson, Bryan Manifold (Stacey) of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Laura Durlacher (Scott) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Mary Lipscomb (Henry) of Brentwood, Tennessee and brother Frank Teasley (Ann) of Whites Creek, Tennessee. Other survivors are her many dearly beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. A memorial service will be held at a later date when her loved ones can gather safely together without social distancing to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to Bosma Enterprises, a private not-for-profit agency, which serves individuals with visual impairments or blindness. Checks should be made out to Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation at 6270 Corporate Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278, attention Louise Jones or to Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis 46220. Please visit IndianaFuneralCare.com to leave a condolence and to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -