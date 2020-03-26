|
Nancy Greve
Indianapolis - Nancy Teasley Greve, 89, died Saturday afternoon, March 21, at home from complications of colon cancer. Nancy was born May 11, 1930, in Whites Creek Tennessee. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Fred Greve Jr, in 2015, and her son Fred III, in 2011. Parents, Jack and Lucy Teasley; a brother, Bill Teasley; sister, Ann "Tiny" Bomar and daughter in law Vickie Greve also predeceased Nancy. Survivors include her daughter, Lucy Manifold (Bill) of Whiteland, IN; grandson, Bryan Manifold (Stacey) of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Laura Durlacher (Scott) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Mary Lipscomb (Henry) of Brentwood, Tennessee and brother Frank Teasley (Ann) of Whites Creek, Tennessee. Other survivors are her many dearly beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. A memorial service will be held at a later date when her loved ones can gather safely together without social distancing to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to Bosma Enterprises, a private not-for-profit agency, which serves individuals with visual impairments or blindness. Checks should be made out to Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation at 6270 Corporate Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278, attention Louise Jones or to Epworth United Methodist Church, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis 46220. Please visit IndianaFuneralCare.com to leave a condolence and to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020