Nancy Jane Atherton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jane Atherton

Indiana - Nancy Jane Atherton, 84, beloved wife, mother & grandmother, of Indianapolis, Indiana went home to be with her Lord & Savior, with her family at her side on June 13, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She graduated from Howe Highschool and attended Hanover College. She was also active in Bible Study Fellowship. She worked in Warren Township as a teacher's aide, secretary, and also tutored many students. She enjoyed camping, sewing and crafts, spending the winters in Florida and spending time with her family. Family and friends remember her loving and caring nature. She always served & thought of others before herself.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved