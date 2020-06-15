Nancy Jane AthertonIndiana - Nancy Jane Atherton, 84, beloved wife, mother & grandmother, of Indianapolis, Indiana went home to be with her Lord & Savior, with her family at her side on June 13, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She graduated from Howe Highschool and attended Hanover College. She was also active in Bible Study Fellowship. She worked in Warren Township as a teacher's aide, secretary, and also tutored many students. She enjoyed camping, sewing and crafts, spending the winters in Florida and spending time with her family. Family and friends remember her loving and caring nature. She always served & thought of others before herself.