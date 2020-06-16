Nancy Jane Atherton
Indianapolis - Nancy Jane Atherton, 84, beloved wife, mother & grandmother, of Indianapolis, Indiana went home to be with her Lord & Savior, with her family at her side on June 13, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She graduated from Howe High School and attended Hanover College. She was also active in Bible Study Fellowship. She worked in Warren Township as a teacher's aide, secretary, and also tutored many students. She enjoyed camping, sewing and crafts, spending the winters in Florida and spending time with her family. Family and friends remember her loving and caring nature. She always served & thought of others before herself.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Atherton; children, Cindy Clark (Tom) and David Atherton (Chrisie); grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Clark, Andrea (David) Fleetwood, Jill (Daniel) Becker, Cheyene (Josh) Dearinger, Trenten Atherton & Payton Atherton; great grandchildren, Juliette, Benjamin & Gabriel Fleetwood, Lilly Clark, Gunner Dearinger & Nathan Becker.
Nancy is preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Randall Atherton; her parents, George & Dean Armstrong; and brothers, Geoff & Howard Armstrong.
Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East. Viewing for Nancy will be Wednesday, June 17th at Franklin Road Baptist Church, 51 N Franklin Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219 from 3pm to 7pm. Celebration of Life service will follow from 7pm to 8pm. A private family service will be held Thursday morning at the graveside at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Due to state restrictions, face masks are highly recommended. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on her online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Indianapolis - Nancy Jane Atherton, 84, beloved wife, mother & grandmother, of Indianapolis, Indiana went home to be with her Lord & Savior, with her family at her side on June 13, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She graduated from Howe High School and attended Hanover College. She was also active in Bible Study Fellowship. She worked in Warren Township as a teacher's aide, secretary, and also tutored many students. She enjoyed camping, sewing and crafts, spending the winters in Florida and spending time with her family. Family and friends remember her loving and caring nature. She always served & thought of others before herself.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Atherton; children, Cindy Clark (Tom) and David Atherton (Chrisie); grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Clark, Andrea (David) Fleetwood, Jill (Daniel) Becker, Cheyene (Josh) Dearinger, Trenten Atherton & Payton Atherton; great grandchildren, Juliette, Benjamin & Gabriel Fleetwood, Lilly Clark, Gunner Dearinger & Nathan Becker.
Nancy is preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Randall Atherton; her parents, George & Dean Armstrong; and brothers, Geoff & Howard Armstrong.
Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East. Viewing for Nancy will be Wednesday, June 17th at Franklin Road Baptist Church, 51 N Franklin Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219 from 3pm to 7pm. Celebration of Life service will follow from 7pm to 8pm. A private family service will be held Thursday morning at the graveside at Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Missions Fund at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Due to state restrictions, face masks are highly recommended. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on her online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.