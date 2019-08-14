|
Nancy Jane Johnson
Indianapolis - Nancy Jane (Barnett) Johnson, age 81, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Seymour, Indiana on October 30, 1937 to David C. and Eula (Douglass) Barnett. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1955 and went on to earn her Bachelor's in Early Childhood Development from Purdue University in 1976. Nancy married Jerrold Johnson on December 31, 1957 in Indianapolis.
She was a preschool teacher at Old Bethel United Methodist Church for 15 years. She was most proud of knowing that she was helping to guide hundreds of preschoolers on the path to enjoy learning. Nancy was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church and was a scout leader for the Brownies/Girl Scouts. She enjoyed reading, needle point, tole painting, word puzzles. She loved her American Girl Dolls and being a grandma and great grandma.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerrold "Jerry" Johnson of Indianapolis; daughters, Rebecca (Richard) Cecrle and Deborah Johnson both of Indianapolis; son, Thomas Johnson of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Fesmire of Indianapolis, Melissa (Ryan) Bucksot of Greenfield, and Bryan Cecrle of Indianapolis; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Mia, and Molly Bucksot, Joe Cecrle, and Jackson Fesmire; brother, Michael (Janie) Barnett of Tell City, IN; and sister, Judith Gable of Elkhart, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Eula Barnett; son, Jerrold "Jay" Johnson; and sister, Patricia Bogart.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Reverend Robert McMillan will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Old Bethel UMC Food Pantry, 7995 E. 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219, or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019