Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Nancy Jo Anderson

Nancy Jo Anderson Obituary
Nancy Jo Anderson

Indianapolis - Nancy Jo Anderson, 64, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. Nancy was a retired IPS teacher after 35 years of service, Nancy was also a member of Eastern Star Church Cooper Road, a member of ISTA, IU Neal Marshal Alumni and a Butler Alumni. She earned a B.A. from Indiana University and M.A. from Butler University. On Friday May 24, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. Indianapolis, Indiana.

Love ones left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Gilda J Chubb, and Karen Anderson, nephews Christopher M. (Tina Gilbert) and Jeffrey A. Chubb, great niece Aniyah Smith.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 22, 2019
