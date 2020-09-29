Nancy Kirk
Crothersville - Nancy Kay (Skaggs) Kirk, age 75, a native of Indianapolis and a resident of Crothersville passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Richard G. and Maxine (Tarter) Skaggs.
Nancy and her husband, Herschel, were the owners of Kirk's Body Shop in Indianapolis for over 37 years. She will forever be remembered as a strong, courageous, and determined lady that loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved the Colts, Pacers, the outdoors, and gardening. Nancy loved animals, babies and being a hostess to whomever would visit their home. Above all, she loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Herschel Kirk of Crothersville; two daughters, Jennifer Kirk of Paris Crossing, Indiana and Meredith Kirk-Overton of Avon, Indiana; four sisters, Linda Kirby of Bloomington, Indiana; Theresa Skaggs and husband John Bernstein of Bloomington, Indiana; Diane Sullivan and husband Larry of New Braunfels, Texas; and Marcia Baker and husband Mike of Indianapolis; two brothers, Monte Skaggs and wife Julia of McCordsville, Indiana; and Mark Skaggs of Angola, Indiana; and two Grandchildren, Sam Overton and Jack Overton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Peter Andrew Kirk; one brother, Michael Skaggs and one sister, Janet Skaggs.
Nancy was cremated per her wishes and private family services will be held at a later date.
