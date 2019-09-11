|
|
Nancy Kuhn
Ocala - Nancy M. Kuhn (98) of Ocala, FLpassed away on September 10th at Brookdale Pinecastle, where she has resided for the past several years.She was born to Mary and Ernest Repetti on September 20, 1920 in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Nancy graduated from Bridgewater High School and from Cambridge City Hospital's Nursing School (Boston) in 1941 as a registered nurse.Nancy entered active duty in the Army Nurse Corps in 1942 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. In 1943, after nineteen months of overseas service (including North Africa) Nancy was promoted to First Lieutenant while serving in Aversa (Naples) Italy. She was awarded the Mediterranean Theatre ribbon with two battle stars for the Naples-Foggia and Rome-Arno campaigns. While stationed in Italy during World War II, Nancy met her future husband, First Lieutenant Thomas M. (Mike) Kuhn, a pharmacist from Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married in February of 1946 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Nancy and Mike raised six children in Indianapolis before retiring to Ocala, Florida in 1986.
Nancy is survived by her sons John, Robert, and Thomas as well as her daughters Nancy Stoltz and Mary Copeland along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy will be buried with military honors at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019