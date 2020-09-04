Nancy L. Maiers
Carmel - Nancy L. Maiers peacefully departed this earthly life to be with her Creator on Saturday August 29, 2020, at home with her dearly loved husband, children, and grandchildren. For those who knew her, they were in the presence of a truly loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and friend. For those who didn't but crossed her path they experienced an encounter with a loving and gracious soul.Through her years as a nurse, church and civic volunteer, neighbor and nurturing mother and spouse she modeled the life of one who exhibited empathy, compassion, resilience and most of all, love. Born the first child of Cyril & Edith Jacot of Caro, Michigan on April 5, 1948, she excelled in her studies and decided to dedicate her professional career to helping others as she graduated from the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduation she married Gregory Maiers and set out on a lifelong journey of 51 years of marriage, three children, three new family members in their spouses and six especially loved grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Greg, her children and grandchildren, Peter & Jackie Maiers and their sons Jack(15), Parker(13) and Harrison (11); Charles & Katie Maiers and their children Sebastian (7) and Stella (5); Pat & Emily (Maiers) Johnston and their son Van (6); and her brother and his spouse Bob & Carol Jacot. As a family of faith, we believe as the Good Book says, we grieve but do not grieve as those without hope and therefore trust she will be greeted by our Creator with these strong words, "well done, good and faithful servant". A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family hopes you will join us in supporting the National Brain Tumor Society in order to one day find a cure for glioblastoma tumors by donating through the following link: https://NBTSevents.braintumor.org/
event/2020-mimosa-march-to-cure-brain-cancer/e297306