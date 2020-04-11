Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Stenger

Nancy L. Stenger Obituary
Nancy L. Stenger

Indianapolis - Nancy L. Stenger, 85, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away April 9, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Kelso and Martha Reid. She is survived by her children Glenda (Tom) Moore, Cheryl Faulkenberg, David (Connie) Stenger, Marsha (Mike) Hart, and Andrea (Brian) Preston; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Jack Reid; and sister JoAnn Balza. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Philip Stenger. She retired from the University of Indianapolis after thirty-plus years of service and was a life-long member of the University Heights United Methodist Church. Nancy lived a life of Christian faith, had a welcoming nature, exhibited strength in adversity, and delighted in her family and dear friends. She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, wit, and contagious zest for life. Memorial Contributions to BIBS (Better Indy Babies) may be made by check payable to UHUMC (memo BIBS), 4002 Otterbein Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 or online at uhumc.com/ONLINE GIVING. Visit

www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com to offer condolences and after April 16 for a link to view the family's private online service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
