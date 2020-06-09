Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Nancy L. Taylor



Indianapolis - Mrs. Nancy L. Taylor, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 4, 2020. Her visitation is Saturday, June 13, 2020 9am - 11am with service at 11am at Hovey Street Church of Christ. Burial in New Crown. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.









