Mrs. Nancy L. Taylor
Indianapolis - Mrs. Nancy L. Taylor, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 4, 2020. Her visitation is Saturday, June 13, 2020 9am - 11am with service at 11am at Hovey Street Church of Christ. Burial in New Crown. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.