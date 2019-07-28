|
|
Nancy Lee Hocker
Indianapolis - Nancy Lee Hocker, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away July 23, 2019.
She is survived by her 3 children, Debra Hocker Turner, Steve (Kathy) Hocker, and David Hocker; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way), 1 great great grandson, and sister, Arlene Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Hocker and daughter, Sandra Lou Hocker.
Nancy worked for MSD Washington Township in accounting, food service, and transportation. She worked in several capacities at Fireside North, was a swimming and water aerobics instructor, and Girl Scout leader.
She was an avid Colts fan and was one of the first season ticket holders. Her memberships included the Antelope Club, Irvington Club, Riviera Club, and Knights of Columbus.
A visitation to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a memorial service to follow at 4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN.
You may visit www.leppertmortuary.com, where you may sign the guestbook or share a memory with the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019