Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Hocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Hocker Obituary
Nancy Lee Hocker

Indianapolis - Nancy Lee Hocker, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away July 23, 2019.

She is survived by her 3 children, Debra Hocker Turner, Steve (Kathy) Hocker, and David Hocker; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way), 1 great great grandson, and sister, Arlene Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Hocker and daughter, Sandra Lou Hocker.

Nancy worked for MSD Washington Township in accounting, food service, and transportation. She worked in several capacities at Fireside North, was a swimming and water aerobics instructor, and Girl Scout leader.

She was an avid Colts fan and was one of the first season ticket holders. Her memberships included the Antelope Club, Irvington Club, Riviera Club, and Knights of Columbus.

A visitation to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a memorial service to follow at 4 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN.

You may visit www.leppertmortuary.com, where you may sign the guestbook or share a memory with the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now