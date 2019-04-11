Nancy Lou Degitz Warner



Greenwood - Nancy Lou Degitz Warner, 89, passed away at The Hearth at Stones Crossing in Greenwood, IN the morning of April 8, 2019, preceded by her husband of almost 60 years, Glenn D. Warner, and her siblings, Tom, Jim, Jeannette, Joe, and Marjorie. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN on March 27, 1930, Glenn and Nancy got married on November 12, 1949, while Glenn was a student at Purdue University. Upon graduation, they packed up and headed to Long Beach, California for Glenn to work for the California Highway Department. After being away from family, they decided it was time to head back to the Midwest, relocating to Matoon, Illinois, and then soon settling into the Southport area in Indianapolis, where they built a home and raised their wonderful family together. Nancy was known as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, neighbor, friend, and caregiver. Nancy was known and will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her many funny stories, spunky personality, strong Catholic faith, incredible cooking and baking skills, and caring deeply for her family, long-standing friends, and everyone around her. She always taught us to be kind and loving to one another, to "always be a good person," and to ask Jesus and Mary for help in hard times.



She is survived by all five of her children, Tom (Peggy) Warner, Tim (Shree) Warner, Larry Warner, Michelle Warner, and Mike (Joanne) Warner; 14 grandchildren, Amy (Brad) Warner, Ben (Niki) Warner, Paul Warner, Nathan (Jordan) Warner, Matt (Melody) Warner, Laura Warner, Katie (Aiden) Weller, Evan (Emma) Warner, John Kent, Rachael (Chris) Kent, Melissa Kent, Allison Warner, Katelyn (Daniel) Hill, and Kyle Warner; and 3 great-grandchildren, Joseph Kent, Jack Warner, and Levi McCrady.



The viewing will be at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center on Sunday April 14th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at the Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday April 15th at Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Greenwood. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.