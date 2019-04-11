Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Degitz Warner


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Lou Degitz Warner Obituary
Nancy Lou Degitz Warner

Greenwood - Nancy Lou Degitz Warner, 89, passed away at The Hearth at Stones Crossing in Greenwood, IN the morning of April 8, 2019, preceded by her husband of almost 60 years, Glenn D. Warner, and her siblings, Tom, Jim, Jeannette, Joe, and Marjorie. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN on March 27, 1930, Glenn and Nancy got married on November 12, 1949, while Glenn was a student at Purdue University. Upon graduation, they packed up and headed to Long Beach, California for Glenn to work for the California Highway Department. After being away from family, they decided it was time to head back to the Midwest, relocating to Matoon, Illinois, and then soon settling into the Southport area in Indianapolis, where they built a home and raised their wonderful family together. Nancy was known as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, neighbor, friend, and caregiver. Nancy was known and will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her many funny stories, spunky personality, strong Catholic faith, incredible cooking and baking skills, and caring deeply for her family, long-standing friends, and everyone around her. She always taught us to be kind and loving to one another, to "always be a good person," and to ask Jesus and Mary for help in hard times.

She is survived by all five of her children, Tom (Peggy) Warner, Tim (Shree) Warner, Larry Warner, Michelle Warner, and Mike (Joanne) Warner; 14 grandchildren, Amy (Brad) Warner, Ben (Niki) Warner, Paul Warner, Nathan (Jordan) Warner, Matt (Melody) Warner, Laura Warner, Katie (Aiden) Weller, Evan (Emma) Warner, John Kent, Rachael (Chris) Kent, Melissa Kent, Allison Warner, Katelyn (Daniel) Hill, and Kyle Warner; and 3 great-grandchildren, Joseph Kent, Jack Warner, and Levi McCrady.

The viewing will be at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center on Sunday April 14th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at the Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday April 15th at Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Greenwood. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
Download Now