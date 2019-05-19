Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Nancy (Tuster) Madar


August 31, 1928 - April 27, 2019

Nancy Madar came into this world as Lillian Nunci Tuster. She was the daughter of Martha Tuster and grew up playing in the rough streets of New York City before moving later to California, Indiana, and North Carolina. She was reunited with her mother and her loving husband, Paul ("Papa") Madar on April 27, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by her three sons: Andre (Mindi), Piero (Maria), and Paul (Christine) Madar and her four grandchildren: Sophia, Elliot, Alexandra, and Vivienna. In her youth she loved a good adventure and hitch-hiked solo throughout Europe. She earned degrees in criminology and nursing and practiced massage therapy. She enjoyed the arts and attending live theater, reading aloud, and playing a take-no-prisoners game of Scrabble. True to her frugal nature, she did not want a service or funeral, only to have her ashes joined with Papa's so that they could be together forever. Contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 132 North Trade Ave., Landrum, SC 29356 (https://tinyurl.com/HabitatLandrum).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019
