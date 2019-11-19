|
|
Nancy Muessig
Indianapolis - Nancy A. Muessig, 79 of Indianapolis died November 15, 2019 at her residence in Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents the late Edith E. and Emil S. Muessig and her two brothers, Charles E. and Richard A. Muessig. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in 1958. She attended and was a graduate of the St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1961. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital in the Labor and Delivery Dept. She loved traveling with her family and friends.
Services for Nancy are 12pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is from 11am until the time of services on Saturday at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019