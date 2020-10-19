Nancy (Pierson) Paynter
Indianapolis - Nancy (Pierson) Paynter, 87, cherished wife of Morris C. Paynter, who preceded her in death, passed to God's heaven on Sunday October 18, 2020 (January 26, 1933-October 18, 2020). She is survived by her son, David C. Paynter; daughter, Christina K. Paynter; granddaughter, Cassandra Grace Paynter Gorre; daughter-in-law, Phyllis M. Manfredi; daughter-in-law, Susan Labial and sister, Dora (Pierson) Mosey.
Nancy dedicated her life to serving those in need. She was an active member of the Garfield Park Baptist Church. She was soft-spoken and loved Our Lord, and her life centered around her church. She tutored grade school children, served food for memorial services, helped in the food pantry, and was always there for those who had little and needed a friend. She was a member of the Chicks Club at Manual High School. She had a great sense of humor and always had something funny to say. She was famous for her half-moon cookies and her potato casserole, both of which were always in demand. Her life always reflected the love and joy she had in her heart for others. She was, simply stated, a gentle and kind spirit.
Because of Covid-19, there will be no funeral services nor calling hours. Nancy would not want her loved ones or friends to be in harm's way. She would most earnestly say, I am at peace. God is with me, and I know you will pray for me as I have prayed for you.
Remembrances in the form of donations may be sent to Garfield Park Baptist Church, 1061 E. Southern Avenue, Indianapolis 46203.
