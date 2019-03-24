Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy McCalip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy S. McCalip

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy S. McCalip Obituary
Nancy S. McCalip

Indianapolis - Nancy S. McCalip 83, passed Friday March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Hoyt. W. Kolp and Muriel (Ottinger) Kolp. She graduated from Franklin Township High School in 1954. She married Kenny McCalip November 21, 1954. Nancy was the bookkeeper for the family business until Kenny passed July 15, 1984. She was a mother who loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Mike McCalip (Melissa) and daughters Debbie Stout (Bill) and Cindy Hybarger (Randy), grandchildren Amy McCalip, Rebecca Stout, Stephanie Alford (Corey), Jessica Klage (Dan) Joshua Hybarger and Jamee Hybarger and seven great-grandchildren and one sister Carolyn McNeely.

Viewing will be held Tuesday March 26th, 4:00-8:00pm and Wednesday March 27th from 10:00-11:00am, with funeral services following the viewing at Little and Sons Funeral Home, Stop 11 Chapel, 4901 East Stop 11 Rd Indpls, In 46237. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Mark Kern officiating. www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now