|
|
Nancy S. McCalip
Indianapolis - Nancy S. McCalip 83, passed Friday March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Hoyt. W. Kolp and Muriel (Ottinger) Kolp. She graduated from Franklin Township High School in 1954. She married Kenny McCalip November 21, 1954. Nancy was the bookkeeper for the family business until Kenny passed July 15, 1984. She was a mother who loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Mike McCalip (Melissa) and daughters Debbie Stout (Bill) and Cindy Hybarger (Randy), grandchildren Amy McCalip, Rebecca Stout, Stephanie Alford (Corey), Jessica Klage (Dan) Joshua Hybarger and Jamee Hybarger and seven great-grandchildren and one sister Carolyn McNeely.
Viewing will be held Tuesday March 26th, 4:00-8:00pm and Wednesday March 27th from 10:00-11:00am, with funeral services following the viewing at Little and Sons Funeral Home, Stop 11 Chapel, 4901 East Stop 11 Rd Indpls, In 46237. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery. Pastor Mark Kern officiating. www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019