Nancy (Fish) Smyser
Nancy Smyser (née Fish)

Nancy Smyser (née Fish) passed on May 18 surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter after a long battle with dementia and heart disease. She was a mail sorter for 20 years at BMG in Indianapolis. An avid reader, Nancy loved sitting outside in a rocking chair with her favorite book or doing cross stitch. She was a kind and gentle soul who would give her last dollar to those in need. Nothing could eclipse her stunning smile and genuine concern for others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Terry Smyser, mother Mary Fish, father Herbert Fish, and eldest sister Debra K. Fish. She is survived by her daughter Heather Smyser, granddaughter Aurora Ceo, and elder sister Peggy Fish. A virtual celebration of life is to be held on Wednesday, May 27 at 5:00 p.m. EST through St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
